This is a surrealistic film about a local small town 'hot chips' owner who finds his store cut in half by a newly erected wall in Belgium that is meant to separate the Flemish speakers from the Walloons (French Speakers) . Unfortunately for Albert, he finds himself on the wrong side of the wall after a long night of new millennium partying and the beginning of a love affair with a gorgeous Flemish girl. (from IMDB.com)