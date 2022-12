Not Available

Ibrahim, a Kurdish refugee, is hired by a French health care mutual which repatriates the bodies of dead Africans to their countries of origin. The day following his employment, he attends his first body recovery in a Paris-area apartment. All of a sudden Ibrahim is plunged into a baffling universe that will make him a modern Charon, the ferryman who,in Greek mythology, carried the souls of the newly deceased to the world of the dead.