Le Pays de mon père

In 2002, Carmen Castillo returned to Chile and did a memory exercise centred on the life of her father Fernando Castillo Velasco, former rector of Universidad Católica de Chile and Premio Nacional de Arquitectura (1983). This film tells the story of this return centred on the desire to get closer to the mystery of the life and work of an enlightened man. It is the time for a memory, not an expeditious biography. Fernando recounts excerpts from his life, his work as an architect, university rector and mayor of La Reina. From the "Fifth", the place of childhood, he remembers with sincerity and simplicity. Like a watchman, like a lighthouse, he illuminates our present, like a compass shows us the way to build a world where affection and social justice prevail.