Le petit poucet

Classic fairy-tale story about Tom Thumb against Giant. Parents are poor and want to leave Tom Thumb in forest. But Tom Thumb is clever and marks his way by stones. Second time he is unsuccessful - he has only bread-crumbs and birds eat them. Tom Thumb finds a Giant and a beautiful princess in his entrapment, and is determined to free the princess.
|Jean-Pierre Marielle
|L'Ogre
|Jean-Luc Bideau
|Le Roi
|Michel Robin
|Le Bûcheron
|Marie Henriau
|La Bûcheronne
|Marie Laforêt
|La Reine
