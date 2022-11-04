Not Available

Le petit poucet

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Classic fairy-tale story about Tom Thumb against Giant. Parents are poor and want to leave Tom Thumb in forest. But Tom Thumb is clever and marks his way by stones. Second time he is unsuccessful - he has only bread-crumbs and birds eat them. Tom Thumb finds a Giant and a beautiful princess in his entrapment, and is determined to free the princess.

Cast

Jean-Pierre MarielleL'Ogre
Jean-Luc BideauLe Roi
Michel RobinLe Bûcheron
Marie HenriauLa Bûcheronne
Marie LaforêtLa Reine

