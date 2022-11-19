Not Available

Le Pistonné

  • Comedy

Renn Productions

Claude (Guy Bedos) is content with his life. He has a girlfriend Tania (Zorica Lozic) and he aspires to become an actor. When he receives his draft notice, a friend convinces Claude he can get out of military service with his connections in Paris. When the connections fall through, Claude is sent for basic training outside Paris before being shipped off to Algeria. His stops in Morocco and Algeria are uneventful as far as military action goes. He returns home with few bad memories of his army life ...

