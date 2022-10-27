Le Porno Killers

Not Available

An international drugs deal goes wrong, and two New York hit-women are dispatched to Rome, Italy, to get the missing pay money. Even before departure the girls (Carmen Russo and Cintia Lodetti) have a poolside hot party with two young men, and when they get to their hotel in Rome, they share a shower and an intimate moment together. At the beach, they make eye contact with a pair of Italian gigolos, then use judo and wrestling holds to dominate them - and impose their feminist supremacy. Finally, they will get close to th money, but their mission is made easier as the top men are fighting each other for it (Vassili Karis) and Mario Cutini).