Le Psychodrame

Roberto Rossellini shot the film Psycodrame in 1956 for the Center d'études de radiotélévision. The staging of three "psychodramas" - organized by Professor Jacob Levi Moreno with Anne Ancelin Schutzemberger - gives Rossellini the opportunity to reflect on what can become a particularly congenial acting technique, and, in general, on the potential of didactic tv. Director of photography a very young Claude Lelouche. Digital restoration by the Archivio Nazionale Cinema Impresa - CSC and Institut National of l'Audiovisuel in collaboration with Museo Moreno.