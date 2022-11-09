Not Available

It's a hot summer in the French countryside. While his parents go on holiday, Louis prefers to stay at home to revise for his university entrance exams. Studious and conscientious, the young man's only pastime is cycling around the country lanes. One day, as he cycles past a field of flowers, he comes across Alexis and is immediately charmed by this young farmer at one with nature. But the reaction of Alexis's girlfriend, Irene is underestimated. She doesn't take lightly the intrusion into their lives of this foreign manipulator..