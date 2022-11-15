Le regard dans le miroir

Not Available

Dora Stern, an American photographer living in Paris, wakes up from the same nightmare over and over again. In a small antique store she finds a collage with fearful eyes that haunt her. At home she removes the layers of the collage until she can see the original photo showing a young woman in fear who looks exactly like Dora Stern. But who is this woman? Dora starts doing research and gets help from an old friend of her mother and a previous boyfriend who works for the Herald Tribune in Paris. She flies down to Antibes and finds the boarding house where she and her mother once stayed many years ago. When she returns to Paris, the American embassy waits for her at the airport with some disturbing news about her mother, an American lawyer, who went to Geneve for a trial. Can Dora solve the mystery of her past and reveal the identity of the woman on the collage?