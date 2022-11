Not Available

Since 1930, unemployment grows in France. A family, living in the country, is facing economic hardship. The father hesitates to spend his money to invest (i.e. to buy a new cow). On the contrary, her daughter who is unemployed, has another point of view. Against his timidity, she explains to him that the money must be shared in order to change the world. There's so much progress to make in many areas such as health, roads, electricity, school...