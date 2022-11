Not Available

Sandrine dreams of becoming a singer in Paris but for the time being she is only a salesgirl at Tati's and lives in a second rate hotel under the careful eye of Ahmed, the night watchman. One day, she meets Gérald, her brother's former boyfriend, who persuades her to move into his apartment. He soon takes control over Sandrine's life, organizing erotic rendezvous for her, taking her to her clients and waiting for her until she is through with her task.