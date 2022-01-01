Not Available

Le Saturday Night Live is a French late-night live television comedy show, an adaptation of the American show Saturday Night Live. It is produced by the channel M6 and first broadcast on 5 January 2017. The format mirrors that of Saturday Night Live, featuring an opening monologue, live and recorded sketches, and musical performances. Unlike its American counterpart, Le Saturday Night Live is not broadcast weekly, but is to be limited to three to four shows per year. The pilot episode attracted 3.8 million viewers and was hosted by the comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh; other performers included Jamel Debbouze, Malik Bentalha, Gérard Darmon, Ahmed Silla and Marc-Antoine Le Bret.