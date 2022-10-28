Le Scaphandrier

Not Available

A ship was found drifting with its crew massacred on the coast of the Gaspé ... It's consternation! In the process, an ambitious journalist, helped a young museum professional archivist rather shy and sedentary, discovers that a collector of maritime objects with dubious intentions may be linked to this terrible story. Then begins a race against time to find out who is this mysterious diver decimating everything in its path to achieve its goals and recover valuable documents looted the wreck of the "Princess of the North", where he found death, 100 years ago ...