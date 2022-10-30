Le serment de Tobrouk

Not Available

The war in Libya as seen from the inside: both on the scene and as discussed by world politicians. After thirty years of chasing wars and conflicts, Bernard-Henri Lévy takes us along for a journey reminiscent of Malraux and Hemingway, though retaining a style all his own. Six-months of exceptional dramaturgy. Six months of a war for freedom, resulting in the fall of one of the longest, most relentless dictatorships of modern times. A war with a beginning but perhaps no end. The making of a war.