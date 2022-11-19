Le Siège De L'Âme

Not Available

This Canadian science-fiction film takes place at the beginning of the 20th Century in an unnamed city where eager Jules (Emmanuel Bilodeau) is a member of a scientific team researching the secrets of immortality. The scientists uncover a buried pyramid containing an embalmed body with a heartbeat -- but minus a soul. Heading into the city at night, Jules hopes to locate the soul. He encounters Sophie (Lucille Fluet) who seems to have some answers to the mystery. Scripted and directed by Oliver Asselin, the film features first-rate production values. Shown at the 1997 Montreal Film Festival.