Le Socrate

A modern-day Socrates leaves behind his life as a philosopher to live off the land. When a police inspector is assigned to follow the man and question his motives, the cop gets caught up in the charming philosophy of the man who has left his material possessions behind. He encounters a pretty young woman and her nihilistic boyfriend, the latter who makes a living with his psychedelic side shows. The boyfriend gets the newspapers to print the philosopher's thoughts, prompting him to acquire a bevy of believers. There is some nudity in this comical thought-provoking story, but the main focus remains the words of the man who left behind creature comforts to find himself.