Inspired by Isaac Asimov's short story "Nightfall", this film portrays the anxiety and hysteria of a civilization that has never known night, in the face of the impending death of the suns that compose its solar system. The images of LE SOLEIL TOUT ENTIER NE SE TROUVE NULLE PART are taken from scenes of existing narrative films where the sun is predominant, and from which all human forms have been erased in post-production. This film is organized around colorimetric variations and a decreasing luminosity, as in Asimov's story. The soundtrack comes from sound recordings of the energy produced by solar winds captured by NASA's Parker Probe.