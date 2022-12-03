Not Available

LE SOLEIL TOUT ENTIER NE SE TROUVE NULLE PART

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Inspired by Isaac Asimov's short story "Nightfall", this film portrays the anxiety and hysteria of a civilization that has never known night, in the face of the impending death of the suns that compose its solar system. The images of LE SOLEIL TOUT ENTIER NE SE TROUVE NULLE PART are taken from scenes of existing narrative films where the sun is predominant, and from which all human forms have been erased in post-production. This film is organized around colorimetric variations and a decreasing luminosity, as in Asimov's story. The soundtrack comes from sound recordings of the energy produced by solar winds captured by NASA's Parker Probe.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images