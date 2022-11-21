Le souffle de la colère

Not Available

Jonah Lomu is without a doubt the most famous rugby player of all time. His outstanding physique, his power, his speed, and determination helped revolutionise the game around the world. But Jonah is first of all a human being and one who has been shaped through rugby and its values. From the violence and poverty of southern Auckland to his glorious encounter with Nelson Mandela; from the glamour of international rugby to painful and lonely days of dialyses, Jonah reveals himself without reserve. With the testimonies of his friends, family and some of the rugby world's greatest champions, this film reveals the breath-taking path of Jonah's life.