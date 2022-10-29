Le syndrome de Jerusalem

Not Available

Israeli pothead brave young (Liron Levo) in love with a Russian prostitute (Lucy Dovinz'ik), and decides to release it at all costs from the hands of a pimp Groseini. To do so he had to steal a taxi service, with passengers kinds of things: a French businessman resembles that of Jonah, and trying to flee from God (Lionel Ablnsky), a soldier and a soldier in a romantic relationship complicated, Rohnyakit kind is on its way to the festival like a desert and a yeshiva student who was busy on a mission to the Holy, delivery of a rabbi who is considered a rare streimel him to Christ. all passengers justified recruits for the liberation of the prostitute, and find themselves fleeing for their lives from the pimp. They find themselves in a chain of unexpected events that make their escape entertaining and meaningful journey for each and every one of them.