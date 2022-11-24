Le syndrome de l'écossais

Not Available

Bruno and Florence invited Sophie and Alex for the evening, but nothing goes as planned between the successful author, the brilliant entrepreneur and their respective wives, two sisters. Contradictions, anxieties, bad faith and pettiness come around the table. A delightful cascade of incidents quickly transforms the family reunion into a crazy night where secrets, bottles and unsaid are shattered until the two couples, caught in an irresistible whirlwind, formulate the most unexpected.