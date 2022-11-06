Le tartuffe

Not Available

Orgon is a man of property duped by the false piety of the penniless Tartuffe. Orgon takes him into his house, believing him a paragon of virtue. Orgon orders his daughter to reject her fiancé and marry Tartuffe. First Dorine, the family servant, tries a strategy to avert the marriage; then Orgon's son tries his hand. They anger Orgon, and to prove paternal power, he disinherits his son and makes Tartuffe his heir. Next Orgon's wife tries to bring her husband insight, a stratagem that partially backfires. With the bailiff at the door ordering Orgon to vacate his own home and with Tartuffe at court to prove Orgon's a traitor, all seems lost.