Infinite Loop. In his Tempestaire (2020), Jacques Perconte digitally interprets the meteorological imagery of Jean Epstein's film Le Tempestaire (1947). After capturing images of a storm in Cap Fagnet, Normandy, Perconte translates the atmospheric vibrations of the elements and colours of nature into vibrations of digital images whose pixellized textures and deconstructed take on a pictorial dimension reminiscent of the landscape painting of Romanticism and Impressionism. Perconte's work is a generative video in which images, constantly fed by software, never repeat themselves. The duration of the video is therefore potentially unlimited.