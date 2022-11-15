LE-TOI-ILE

Not Available

The planet Earth dies and a child embarks on an adventure in three stages: the escape into a space capsule, the landing on a distant island where she comes into contact with an Hermit who worships the trees and becomes an adult and, finally, the meeting with two pilgrims who in the years of maturity will contribute to developing in her deep questions about being in the world and about the relationship with otherness. A meditation between science fiction, spirituality and ecology on our relationship with matter and with time and on the reasons for the environmental disaster we are experiencing. If the island, unlike the Earth, survives, it is perhaps because creatures like the pilgrims who ignore the idea of attachment and conditioning live in it and believe that we are part of a whole: “The barriers known as children collapsed in an instant . They collapsed again, and again. Here I was, eternally, None. None on the island ".