Le Tour De France The Official History 2007-2010

In 2007 Alberto Contador recorded his first Tour victory in a year when drug scandals were rife. 2008 was all about Mark Cavendish, who emerged as one of the new stars of the Tour after recording four stage wins, while 2009 was a good year for another British rider, Bradley Wiggins, who finished 4th in the General Classification. Cavendish enhanced his reputation as a world-class sprinter as he recorded six stage wins, before sealing his status as one of the great sprinters in world cycling in the 2010 Tour by winning a further five stages.