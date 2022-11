Not Available

In 1885, La Guillaumette and Croquebol are two cavalrymen who are constantly victimised by their superior, adjutant Flick. One day, the two men are given an opportunity to redeem themselves by recovering four horses that have gone astray. Unfortunately, they follow the horses' example by taking the wrong train. When they finally make it back to barracks, after a long series of mishaps, they are rewarded with sixty days in prison.