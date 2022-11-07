Le train en marche

Not Available

This half-hour documentary focuses on Medvedkin and his CineTrain of the 1930's, a sort of mobile film workshop complete with post-production facilities, animation stations and a large laboratory. Traveling thousands of miles across the Russian countryside, the train stopped to have its film-makers document Ukranian harvest practices, steel production facilities in southern Russia and other industrial/agricultural matters. With each crew-member living in 1 sq. meter living quarters, all individuals on the train were responsible for various odd-jobs and other practical matters in addition to their own film-making concerns. - IMDb