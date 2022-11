Not Available

Reginald Musgrave’s maître d’hôtel has disappeared! Called to the rescue, Sherlock Holmes goes immediately to his friend, to inspect the premises. He finds a stolen jewel in the new maître d’hôtel’s jacket, and in a drawer, the brief, enigmatic words: the “Musgrave Ritual”. Seeking to elucidate their meaning, which soon turns into a veritable treasure hunt, he is led to one of the characters who has dark confessions to make... (europafilmtreasures.eu)