Not Available

Between music and silence, a pale boy handsome as a statue by Canova and a flamboyant black boy in a ritual photographed by Marcel Mazé. With the presence of a Michel Journiac's self-portrait sculpture, votive offerings of sacred skulls and crucifixes, dried flowers, Monique Delvincourt fragmented mirrors, Louboutin heels, images of the assoluta Diva and a sound re-articulation of Gounod's Faust by Berndt Deprez.