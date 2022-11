Not Available

A film in blue, with a few red moments. It is an attempt to paint with the camera, to try to approach, through the associations/oppositions of objects, elements, colors, a certain tactility assumed by the visual. The Super-8 camera, often hand-held like a pencil or a brush, produces a sum of sketches that the montage has tried to articulate. (The rhythmic component of this one made me give up any use of sound). —Eric Lanz