Le Vietnam sera libre

Vietnam will be free is a chamber film that tells of a war, of memory that fades, of a challenge against the passing of time. Two shoeboxes full of 6x6 photographic negatives, forgotten in an old wardrobe in the attic for over fifty years, have been unexpectedly rediscovered. In 1964-65 the directors Lino Del Fra and Cecilia Mangini lived for three months in North Vietnam at war with the U.S.A. to carry out inspections for a documentary film about the struggle of that people determined to conquer unity and independence. From the border with China to the border with the South, the US-based and actually occupied by the Americans, they explored the cities, ports, countries, rice fields, and war fronts. [...] (https://www.filmitalia.org/p.aspx?t=film&l=en&did=121956)