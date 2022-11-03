Le Viol D'Une Jeune Fille Douce

Not Available

When a young girl is raped, she becomes pregnant and ends up going to her doctor. She soon takes up with an Arab who pockets her abortion money and disappears. Two teenage boys offer to take the girl away to find and beat up the man who raped her, but instead, the three pick up another girl down the road and proceed to rape the rape victim. She struggles in vain before being subdued by the brutal teens, never to be seen in the film again. No clue is given to her fate. The three young sociopaths then drive on until they meet a Frenchman who claims to have raped the girl. The two boys beat the man before taking off to an unknown destination. The feature is mostly a disturbing display of brutality and violation, but occasional humor manages to color this otherwise depressing film.