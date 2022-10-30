Le voile brûlé

Not Available

A brother and sister pair of orphans live together in a suburban high-rise block. Each of them forges their own path. The brother spends most of his time helping his neighbors, while his sister is passionate about the theater. One of them lives closed off the from world in his public housing building, the other escapes from it by playing imaginary characters. But then one day, the brother refuses that his sister continue her theater studies. They then lock themselves in a painful fraternal battle, from which neither of them will emerge unscathed.