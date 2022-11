Not Available

When Karim impersonates a prince Osman, he steals the heart of Amina the Sultans daughter. The real prince intends to get Amina back by giving her a love potion. But his plan backfires and Amina becomes deathly ill. Karim must make it through 7 doors to retrieve the only thing that can save his love-a mystical blue rose. A timeless, enchanting story!