A man loses his job and starts to tumble. Social assistance awaits him at the first level, a poor neighborhood in the second. In the third, the wildlife of its neighbors affects its mental state. Believing that he has hallucinations in relation to those around him and to restore his objective banality, he begins to film him, secretly, like a thief, from the window of his slum. Once developed, rather than reassuring him, the films will make him go from disarray to psychosis.