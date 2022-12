Not Available

Kgonta Bo, 79, is one of the last shamans of the Kalahari San Bushmen. In turn village healer, soothsayer and storyteller, this delightful great-grandfather takes us on a unique adventure. Invited by his friend Lucinda Backwell, a South African anthropologist, to help identify and describe in click language an incomparable collection of 3,500 San artifacts, the shaman's ancestral knowledge also sheds a new light on a 40,000 year old mystery and our universal past.