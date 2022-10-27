Léa lives in Le Havre, where she attends college whilst taking care of her elderly grandmother. To make ends meet, she works as a waitress in a night club. Her admittance to the Institute of Political Studies in Paris offers her new opportunities, but at a high price. Léa finds work as a striptease artist, so that each evening she can put into practice the theory of economic liberalism which she learns by day...
|Ginette Garcin
|the grandmother
|Eric Elmosnino
|Julien
|Nina Roberts
|Christie
|Carole Franck
|Philippine, la patronne du strip-club
|Géraldine Martineau
|Alice
|Thibault de Montalembert
|Martin Itzinger
