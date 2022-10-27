Not Available

Lea

  • Drama

Léa lives in Le Havre, where she attends college whilst taking care of her elderly grandmother. To make ends meet, she works as a waitress in a night club. Her admittance to the Institute of Political Studies in Paris offers her new opportunities, but at a high price. Léa finds work as a striptease artist, so that each evening she can put into practice the theory of economic liberalism which she learns by day...

Ginette Garcinthe grandmother
Eric ElmosninoJulien
Nina RobertsChristie
Carole FranckPhilippine, la patronne du strip-club
Géraldine MartineauAlice
Thibault de MontalembertMartin Itzinger

