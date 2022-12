Not Available

Lea Salonga, the Filipino star who conquered Broadway in "Miss Saigon," returns to Manila for a live concert of songs from the Great White Way. The Tony winner performs "I've Never Been in Love Before" from "Guys and Dolls," "I Can See It" from "The Fantasticks" and "Too Much for One Heart" from "Miss Saigon." Salonga also performs a medley of Andrew Lloyd Webber hits, as well as tunes from "A Chorus Line," "Crazy for You," "Company" and more.