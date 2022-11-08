Lead Us Not

Not Available

James Allen "Laurence O'Fuarain" is a successful, controlling, thirty-something banker living alone and working in Dublin city at the tail-end of the recession. When a family tragedy occurs at the hands of his employer he decides to take action which forces him to face a terrible childhood secret. Meanwhile, his mysterious co-worker Alison "IFTA - nominated - Sarah Carroll" has her own agenda, which puts her on a collision course with James, triggering a dark spiral of deceit, revenge, and murder. Director Alan Mulligan's first feature is a deliberate and slow-paced look at modern day greed and desire, and society's ever-growing need for control.