Eastern and Western culture collide in this poetic tale of infatuation and self discovery. Meihua, a Chinese painter, comes to Paris from the southern reaches of the Yangtze River where she is immediately drawn to Stephanie, a French photographer. What begins as a mutual admiration leaves two women to confront the realization that they share a passion for more than the arts. As the forces of culture and the demands of family tug at this budding relationship, the women face an agonizing choice. Will they risk their identities and relationships to indulge in their newfound lust, or will their passionate love affair end before it begins?