Not Available

Based on a book about an infamous real scandal in the Dutch crime scene, the film aims at exposing the horrors caused by corruption on both sides of the law. A rookie policeman is coerced into obtaining secret information from a childhood friend turned gangster. The childhood friend turns informant. But his revelations are hardly the most important "leaks" in the story. In fact, the new relationship between old friends goes all wrong, and the young policeman becomes increasingly involved in a deadly web of lies, crimes, treason, and revenge, all seemingly out of control.