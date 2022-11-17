Leak (Penangkeb)

Not Available

Yessy, Sandra, Kayun, Edy, and Yunda want to prove the weirdness that happened in an old villa. The oddity is felt when the villa guard says that there is one room that is not rented, because it is specifically for the family of the villa owner. The mystical aura they feel, makes them try to enter a different realm. However, the terror they feel in the unseen realm forces them to return to the real world. Because of the mistakes made by Sandra, the terror continues and is increasingly frightening. With this incident, the mystery of the family room in the villa begins to unfold. There is a grandmother who lay paralyzed for five years. Grandma is deliberately exiled by the family, because the neighbors suspect grandmother of being able to become leak (evil spirits).