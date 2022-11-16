Lean She\'at Nosa\'at

Not Available

One of the strongest examples of Israeli cinematic storytelling in recent years. Zuhara is on her way to her younger sister’s wedding, when she picks up Neriman, a young Bedouin hitchhiker escaping from an arranged marriage. As she unintentionally becomes an accomplice in Neriman’s struggle, Zuhara must confront her conflicted feelings toward her estrangement from her own family. Director Rony Sasson Angel sensitively evokes moving drama through the characters’ quiet exchanges, while building to a powerful climax. Stars Hila Vidor and Maisa Abed Elhadi make the tension and camaraderie between these two strangers palpable and touching. A deeply-poignant and visually-striking road movie.