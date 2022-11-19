Leap Frog: Adventures in Shapeville Park

Not Available

Scout & Friends for a learning adventure of shapes and measurement as they help re-build the playground in this all-new DVD! Scout & Friends head over to Shapeville in this delightful skill-building adventure that shows what a circle, square and triangle can really do! A new playground is being built at the park by the Beaver Brothers and soon the pets have their hands full helping with the construction. With the guidance of "measuring" mice, the pets lear n how to measure out all the various shapes, sizes, and dimensions needed to build the perfect parts of a perfect playground.