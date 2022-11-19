Leap Frog: Numbers Ahoy

Not Available

Navigate number skills on a pirate adventure with Tad, Lily, and Scout! Tad and Lily need a little number sense to help them get through a complicated game, so their magical firefly friend, Edison, takes them on a fantastical journey under the sea! When their cute puppy pal, Scout, is mistakenly captured by a pirate, they must use their new understanding of numbers, counting, and estimation to rescue him. Join them as they navigate the deep and face foes such as sharks and crab henchmen—even Pirate Pythagoras himself—and begin to see numbers in a whole new way!