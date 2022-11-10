Leap Frog: The Amazing Alphabet Amusement Park

Not Available

When their firefly friend, Edison, takes Tad, Lily and Scout to the place of his childhood dreams, teh gang is shocked to dicover that Alistair Alphabelly's Amazing Amusement Park is...closed! To make matters worse, Edison has gotten himself stuck atop the Amazing Alphabet Ferris Wheel. The only way to save him is to turn on the rides in the park with the magic of the alphabet. Now Tad and Lily must learn all of the letters, big and small, to save their friend, save the day, and perhaps even meet the rhyme master himself, Alistair Alphabelly!