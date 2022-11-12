Leap Frog: The Magnificent Museum of Opposite Words

Not Available

Meet Scout and his friends, Violet, Eli, and Penny...best friends who have all kind of learning adventures along with their magical toy car, Axle. The friends are engaged in a hot game of "In other Words..." when they learn that the new Museum of Opposite Words is opening in their town today! Intrigued as to what opposite words might be, they hurry off to the museum. At the museum they find The Beaver Brothers struggling to get the exhibits completed in time for the Opening Night Gala and and the museum curator, Mr Polecat in full panic mode. Together the friends use vocabulary skills to unlock the clues and help the Beaver Brothers complete all of the exhibits in the nick of time!