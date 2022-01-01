1992

Leap of Faith

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1992

Studio

Paramount

Jonas Nightengale is a fraudulent Christian faith healer who makes a living travelling around America holding revival meetings and conducting 'miracles' with the help of his friend and manager, Jane, and their entourage. One of their trucks breaks down in Rustwater, a town in desperate need of rain to save their crops. While waiting for spare parts, Jonas decides to hold a revival meeting in the town. The local sheriff, Will Braverman, is skeptical and tries to prevent his town and its people from being conned. However a local disabled boy, Boyd, believes Jonas could make him walk again. Events in Rustwater make Jonas examine his own faith and doubts.

Cast

Steve MartinJonas Nightengale
Debra WingerJane Larson
Lolita DavidovichMarva
Liam NeesonSheriff Will Braverman
Lukas HaasBoyd
Meat LoafHoover

View Full Cast >

Images