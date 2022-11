Not Available

Embark on a magical reading adventure with Tad and Lily! Deep inside the Storybook Factory--where pictures, words and imagination bring stories to life--Tad, Lily, Casey and Dot decide to put a few new twists on a classic tale. The result is a fun-filled adventure that turns reading into a delightful game! Special features include sing-along songs to help your little ones learn, complete with a string of read-along words that run across the screen.