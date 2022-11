Not Available

Go on a word-search adventure and discover the clues to building words! A wild word-building adventure! When Mr. Websley is accidentally silenced by the Silent E Machine, Leap, Lily and Tad must journey through the Complex Word Complex to build the code words needed to return his voice. Guided only by the "Absent Professor Device," the kids learn how to solve the code and save the day. Humorous songs add to the fun and help teach the rules for advanced word-building.