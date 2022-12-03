Not Available

Television played a key role in the legendary Liberace career making him a household word to millions and the medium's first matinee idol. "Leapin' Lizards, It's Liberace!" video taped in 1978 was his first major television special from Las Vegas. "Leapin' Lizards, It's Liberace!" gives us a spoofed view of a typical day in the life of Mr.Showmanship, before he was off to "work" at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel in his mirrored Rolls Royce. There is a view of the magnificent Liberace Las Vegas Villa, from bedroom to piano motif swimming pool. After arriving at the Hilton showroom, guest star Debbie Reynolds, Liberace's favorite movie star and performer, joins him on stage for a salute to the Broadway musical, "Annie," complete with Sandy the Dog.